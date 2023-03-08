Iowa joins call for TikTok to cooperate with consumer protection investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa – 46 states, including Iowa, have filed an amicus brief requesting that TikTok, Inc. fully comply with a multistate investigation into whether the China-owned company violated consumer protection laws.
The bipartisan coalition of states says it is seeking internal TikTok communications to determine if the company has been engaging in unlawful conduct that impacts youth mental health. Research studies have shown that social media platforms, including TikTok, contribute to youth mental health problems and even suicidal thoughts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that almost one-third of teenage girls seriously considered suicide in 2021, a nearly 60% increase from a decade prior.
“We need to hold social media companies such as TikTok accountable and address our growing youth mental-health crisis,” says Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird. “Millions of minors across America use these social media platforms daily. TikTok has grown China’s global presence and given them direct influence over our children. We must evaluate TikTok’s business practices to determine whether it has broken laws and engaged in conduct that hurts youth mental health.”
Due to social media’s significant role in the ongoing youth mental health crisis, the coalition of Attorneys General says it is critical that TikTok provide all relevant internal communications so that the investigation can continue and develop an understanding of whether the company violated any laws.