Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring heavy snow to the area.
The snow will overspread much of the area Thursday afternoon and
continue through the evening before tapering off late Thursday
night. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 5 to 9 inches
with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour look to be possible during the
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations
to occur with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous
travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans if
necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the afternoon
and evening, especially across northeast Iowa into Wisconsin.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Iowa joins call for TikTok to cooperate with consumer protection investigation

Brenna Bird

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird

DES MOINES, Iowa – 46 states, including Iowa, have filed an amicus brief requesting that TikTok, Inc. fully comply with a multistate investigation into whether the China-owned company violated consumer protection laws. 

The bipartisan coalition of states says it is seeking internal TikTok communications to determine if the company has been engaging in unlawful conduct that impacts youth mental health.  Research studies have shown that social media platforms, including TikTok, contribute to youth mental health problems and even suicidal thoughts.  The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that almost one-third of teenage girls seriously considered suicide in 2021, a nearly 60% increase from a decade prior. 

“We need to hold social media companies such as TikTok accountable and address our growing youth mental-health crisis,” says Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird.  “Millions of minors across America use these social media platforms daily. TikTok has grown China’s global presence and given them direct influence over our children. We must evaluate TikTok’s business practices to determine whether it has broken laws and engaged in conduct that hurts youth mental health.”

Due to social media’s significant role in the ongoing youth mental health crisis, the coalition of Attorneys General says it is critical that TikTok provide all relevant internal communications so that the investigation can continue and develop an understanding of whether the company violated any laws.  

