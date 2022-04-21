Iowa joins American Governors' Border Strike Force

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds says she has joined The American Governors’ Border Strike Force.
A union of the governors of 26 states, the Strike Force will facilitate the sharing of intelligence information across state lines to improve border enforcement. It says Information from criminal investigations across the nation will be shared to help combat drug trafficking, human smuggling, and the prevalence of cartels and other drug organizations infiltrating the U.S. from the border.
“We can’t stand idle while President Biden does nothing to stop the crisis at our border, which is having devastating effects on every state,” says Governor Reynolds. “President Biden’s disastrous border policies and lack of leadership are destroying our country. Fentanyl and other major drugs are becoming increasingly prevalent in our communities, so we must step up and protect our states, our families, our children, and our country that we’ve worked so hard to keep safe.”
Governor Reynolds says more than 2.3 million migrants have been encountered at the southern border of the United States during President Joe Biden’s time in office and officials reported 221,303 migrant encounters in March, the highest number of apprehensions in 22 years and the most in any single month during the Biden Administration.
Reynolds says state participation in the Border Strike Force requires no taxpayer funds or enforcement personnel. Information is already routinely gathered during investigations and will be shared as classified intelligence information with other state law enforcement agencies.
The Border Strike Force includes the following states: Arizona, Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.