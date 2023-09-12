Iowa Hall of Fame and Racing Museum announces 2023 inductees

OTHO, Iowa – The 2023 Hall of Fame class has been announced by the Iowa Hall of Fame and Racing Museum.
Inductees in the Pre-1990 Any Category are:
- Emory "Em" Fretheim
- Bob Hilmer
- Butch Householder
- Daniel Arthur Nesteby
- Dick Schiltz
- Jim Wyman
- Ted Zieman
Drivers inducted from 1990-Present are:
- Jeff Anderson
- Ron Barker
- Brian Birkhofer
- Bobby Greiner Jr.
- Danny Wallace
The lowa Hall of Fame is also welcoming Pat Fagen in the Owner/Builder/Car Sponsor category, Doug Clark and Everett Sather are representing the Promoter/Official/Media/Event or Series Sponsor category, while the Motorcycle class adds Edison Dye and Gavin Faith and Scotty Slawson joins the Figure 8 Class. Carl Moyer is the 2023 Drag Racing inductee.
The 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held November 4th at the Briggs Woods Conference Center in Webster City. Tickets may be purchased through the lowa Hall of Fame and Racing Museum website or by contacting Teresa Huffman at 515- 835-2620.