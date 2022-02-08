Iowa group introducing veterans to ice fishing

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The decent temperatures Tuesday made it perfect to grab a pole and go ice fishing.
This week, Iowa-based group Angling for Arlie is providing veterans with a new experience, catching crappie, white and yellow bass, walleye, and perch, from the depths of frozen Clear Lake. The group has organized similar events on other Iowa lakes since 2020.
Organizer Garry Logan, whose father is a Vietnam War veteran, feels that fishing can help serve not only as a great way to bond with fellow vets, but also serve as a form of therapy.
"Especially when it comes to the veterans, a lot of those guys have hidden secrets. They deal with things that most of us don't understand. If we can pick out a bunch of guys, and one of them has PTSD, we can get them out here and give him another outlet that can help deal with that PTSD. At the end of the day, I feel like we've done our job."
Logan is hopeful that more take interest in angling.
"We want to let them know this sport's out here, it's enjoyable. Come out and try it. 9 times out of 10, when a guy comes out here and tries it for the first time, he's addicted."
The group plans to be on the ice Wednesday, and Logan hopes to grow the event in future years.