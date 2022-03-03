Iowa Governor signs law that school sports competition must be based on biological sex

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Reynolds has signed a law requiring students to participate in sports based on the biological sex listed on their birth certificate.
The law says schools at all levels must designate sporting events as male, female, or co-ed. Only students who are female according to their birth certificate will be eligible to compete in girls sports. No student will be prevented from playing a sport that matches his or her biological sex, or a sport designated as co-ed.
“This is a victory for girls’ sports in Iowa. No amount of talent, training or effort can make up for the natural physical advantages males have over females. It’s simply a reality of human biology,” says Governor Reynolds. “Forcing females to compete against males is the opposite of inclusivity and it’s absolutely unfair.”
One Iowa Action Board Chair Angus Raymond condemned the legislation in a statement:
“Despite overwhelming opposition, and a plethora of medical and mental health experts giving testimony to how this will cause harm, Gov. Reynolds is telling Iowa’s transgender children and youth that they are less-than, and unimportant to her state in blatant disregard for Title IX. We are profoundly disappointed in the legislature and the governor’s office.”
“We repeatedly requested through every available channel that Governor Reynolds or her staff meet with impacted students and their families to hear their concerns but were ignored or rebuffed at every turn. Considering her remarks just two days ago that Americans are ‘tired of politicians who tell parents they should sit down, be silent, and let government control their kids’ education and future,’ this move feels like cruel irony at best or intentional hypocrisy at worst.”
Republican Party of Iowa Co-Chair Linda Upmeyer released the following statement in support of the new law:
"Republicans in the legislature and Gov. Reynolds are leading and standing up for Iowa's female athletes. This is inherently a fairness issue. Young girls should not be discouraged from participating, or succeeding, in athletics because competition is out of their ability to compete. Wokeness does not have a role in our schools or athletics."
Connie Ryan, executive director of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, released the following statement:
“Today is an incredibly sad and shameful day for Iowa. A day that is becoming increasingly less rare in our state. A day that the governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds, willingly and knowingly signed legislation that harms Iowa children and inserts discrimination into our laws, rather than uphold our proud heritage of protecting the civil rights of marginalized communities.”
“Republicans in the Iowa Legislature and Governor Reynolds did not listen to the majority of Iowans who believe in equality. Instead, they used a cultural wedge to divide Iowans and score points with a small but loud minority who have a political agenda – all at the expense of children. Children who are transgender.”
“Iowans of faith and all beliefs who believe in the worth and dignity of every child and every person, are not done with this fight. We are here to say to all transgender children and adults across Iowa – our neighbors, friends, and family – we see you, we are here for you, we will fight alongside you, we love you, and you are welcome in Iowa.”
Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Christiana Holcomb also commented on the new law:
“When the law ignores biological reality, female athletes lose medals, podium spots, public recognition, and opportunities to compete. Comparably fit and trained males will always have physical advantages over females—that’s the reason we have girls’ sports. We have seen increasing examples across the country of males dominating girls’ athletic competitions when competing as females, capturing championships, and shattering long-standing female records. We commend lead sponsors Rep. Skyler Wheeler, Rep. Henry Stone, Sen. Tim Goodwin, other supporters in the Iowa Legislature, and Gov. Reynolds for protecting the ability of Iowa’s women and girls to compete on a level playing field by enacting this important legislation.”