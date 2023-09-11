Iowa Governor signs 2023 Harvest Proclamation, easing weight limits on ag transport

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the “harvest proclamation” easing weight limits on the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure.
It goes into effect immediately and will continue through October 11. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer, and manure to be overweight (up to 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for that time.
“On behalf of Iowa’s farmers, we extend our gratitude to Governor Reynolds for approval of this proclamation as it is a tremendous help for Iowa’s corn farmers,” says Iowa Corn Growers Association President Jolene Riessen, a farmer from Ida Grove. “With the extended weight, a 500-acre Iowa corn farmer would require 12 fewer truckloads, and a 1000-acre Iowa Corn farmer would require 25 fewer truckloads, which is both a time saver and a fuel saver.”
This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa, except interstate highways, which do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.