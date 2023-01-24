Iowa governor Kim Reynolds passes Students First Act into law

DES MOINES, Iowa. - Governor Kim Reynolds passed a new bill to help fund private school tuition for students across the state Tuesday.
After two previous attempts to pass similar bills, the bill was approved by both the state house and senate before being signed into law.
This new law will use hundreds of millions in tax money to offer parents nearly $7,600 per student annually to fund their child's private school tuition.
One of the goals for the law's passing is to offer more access to parents that want to enroll their children in these schools but would face financial burden if they were to enroll.
"I think it's really important that we are setting every child up for an opportunity to be successful," said Governor Kim Reynolds. "It shouldn't be for only for those that have the resources to do that - I believe every parent should have that option," Reynolds said.
Public schools will also receive around $1,200 per student for each student enrolled in the program that lives within the same district.
To learn more about the new bill, click here.