Iowa Governor calls Trump indictment 'a grave warning sign' for America

DES MOINES, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds is blasting the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump, calling it "a sad day for America."
The Iowa Republican released the following statement Friday:
“The federal indictment of former President Trump represents a grave warning sign for the state of equal justice and public trust in government institutions in this country."
“Just like the Biden CDC’s overreach during COVID will have long-lasting impacts on the American people’s trust in public health institutions, the Biden administration’s weaponization of the Justice Department will diminish Americans’ confidence in law enforcement institutions for decades to come."
“This is a sad day for America, and it is difficult to see where we go from here—particularly as President Biden has also been accused of the same thing the DOJ is prosecuting former President Trump for. 2024 can’t come soon enough.”