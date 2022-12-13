Iowa Governor bans TikTok from state-owned devices

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is banning TikTok from all state-owned devices and prohibiting state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account.
The social media app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance has come under criticism for collecting its users’ personal information and potentially trying to manipulate them.
“It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse to subject the citizens of Iowa to that risk,” says Governor Reynolds. “They trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government. The safety of Iowans is my number one priority and that includes their cybersecurity.”
Reynolds issued her TikTok directive Tuesday to the Iowa Department of Management’s Office of the Chief Information Officer. She joins several other governors across the United States that have also banned the use of TikTok on any state-owned devices due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform.
The TikTok ban will go into effect immediately.