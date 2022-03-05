Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs transgender sports ban into law

MASON CITY, Iowa - In a sweeping move, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill that would ban transgender girls and women from playing on school affiliated female sports teams.
The law would affect not just public and private schools, but also community colleges and NCAA and NAIA affiliated colleges and universities. No student will be prevented from playing a sport that matches his or her biological sex, or a co-ed designated sport. In addition, the law requires schools to designate sports events as male, female or co-ed.
Supporters of the law say that it promotes fairness. In a statement released after Governor Reynolds signed the bill into law on Thursday, she said that forcing females to compete against males is the opposite of inclusivity. Iowa Republican Party Co-Chair Linda Upmeyer said that 'young girls should not be discouraged from participating, or succeeding, in athletics because competition is out of their ability to compete.'
Opponents to the law feel that it is discriminatory. Allison Sachs is transgender, and has tried out for sports in the past. She feels the law is effectively shutting out opportunities for transgender people.
"You're locking them out of collegiate and professional sports in general, because they don't have time to develop their skills and their athletic abilities in high school during that critical developmental period. You are locking them out of developing meaningful relationships with their peers, which are vital during that period."
She also feels the move could hurt the state's position in attracting student athletes.
"There may be a girl in the future who probably doesn't have a competitive edge because she's trans, but she's talented. Her prospect for Iowa State went out the door. If Iowa is going to legislate against people like her, that in-state tuition can't do anything."
10 other states have transgender sports bans in place, though many are caught up in ongoing lawsuits.
Last year, the Biden administration issued an executive order that directs federal agencies to recognize transgender students under Title IX, which protects against sex-based discrimination in education and activities.