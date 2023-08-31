Iowa GOP finalizes its 2024 caucus-to-convention schedule

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Republican Party of Iowa has set the dates for its 2024 “Caucus to Convention” schedule.
Iowa Republicans will hold their first-in-the-nation caucus on January 15, 2024, and the party’s Central Committee held a special meeting Wednesday to approve the following county, district, and state convention dates:
- February 17: County Conventions
- April 6: District Conventions
- May 4: State Convention
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann released the following statement:
"The Republican Party of Iowa remains steadfastly committed to preserving our half-century-old First-in-the-Nation Caucus and building on our traditions of grassroots democracy in action across all 99 counties.”
"We are excited for the Republican presidential primary process to play out, and look forward to rallying behind our eventual nominee to put an end to the nightmare that is the Biden presidency come November 2024."
The Democratic Party took Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status away in December 2022.