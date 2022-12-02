Iowa GOP blasts Democrats over stripping Iowa's 'first in the nation' status

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Iowa Republicans are blasting the Democratic Party after reports it may strip the Iowa Caucuses of their “first in the nation” status.
The Democratic National Committee is meeting to decide the schedule for the 2024 Presidential nominating process. President Joe Biden has apparently told Democrats he wants South Carolina moved to the first position and DNC members are now expected to approve new rules putting South Carolina first, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on the same day a week late and Georgia and Michigan moving into the top five as new early states.
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann released the following statement in response to the newly proposed Democrat presidential nominating calendar:
“This is an unserious alternative from an unserious president. The DNC and Joe Biden have just kicked off utter chaos. This is just a recommendation, and the fight is not over.”
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate issued the following statement today regarding the Iowa Caucuses:
“I am very disappointed in the Democratic National Committee’s decision to apparently abandon Iowa. For 50 years, this state has done a fantastic job at vetting the candidates who wish to lead this nation. Iowans make presidential hopefuls from both parties answer the tough questions and undergo the rigors of earning their vote through grassroots campaigning. Without Iowa propelling him, it’s doubtful Barack Obama would have ever become president and it’s unfortunate the Democratic Party has “forgotten that fact.
“’m very pleased that the Republican National Committee will maintain Iowa’s First-in-the-Nation caucus status. I also agree with Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn’s statement that Iowa Code requires the political parties to conduct caucuses prior to any other presidential nominating contest, and they plan to adhere to the State of Iowa’s legal requirements.”
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley released the following statement:
“I believe the Democratic National Committee is on its way to making a grave mistake to upend our democratic nominating process. Coastal elites and party bosses put their thumb on the electoral scale to drown out the voices and values of Middle America to advance their woke agenda. This move will further alienate rural Americans from the Democrat Party.”
“For decades, Iowans of all political stripes have been united in our pride for hosting the First-in-the-Nation Caucuses and winnowing the field in the contest for U.S. president. For a half-century, Iowa voters have taken seriously the opportunity and responsibility to vet every candidate who campaigns to become the leader of the free world. Candidates can launch their presidential campaign at minimal cost. In fact, Iowa has a record of catapulting two Democrats to the White House, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. Without having the chance to build momentum in Iowa with grassroots-based retail politics, they may have never been president.”
“Regardless of what the DNC says, I encourage the Iowa Democratic Party to move forward with its plan to follow Iowa law and hold Iowa’s First-in-the-Nation Caucuses just as the Republican Party of Iowa is doing. Iowa should not allow coastal headwinds to blow away Iowa’s First-in-the-Nation status.”