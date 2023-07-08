Iowa GOP announces date for 2024 Presidential caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa – Republicans have announced the date for their First-in-the-Nation 2024 Caucus.
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann issued this statement after the party’s Central Committee unanimously voted to hold the event on January 15, 2024.
"The Republican Party of Iowa is proud to announce that we will officially hold our 2024 First-in-the-Nation Caucus on January 15, 2024.”
"After our state legislature and governor took needed action earlier this year to preempt Iowa Democrats' plans to derail the Iowa Caucus by running a de facto primary election instead, we are also proud to affirm that Iowa will continue to honor our half-century-old promises to the other carveout states.”
"We remain committed to maintaining Iowa's cherished First-in-the-Nation Caucuses, and look forward to holding a historic caucus in the coming months and defeating Joe Biden come November 2024."
The Democratic Party removed Iowa as the first contest in its Presidential nomination process. Iowa Democrats have proposed still holding the caucus first, with not reporting the results until voting takes place in other states.