Iowa Democrats upset over Democratic National Committee's decision to change 'first in the nation' status

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa-Democrats will have to figure out how to adjust to the Democratic National Committee's new rule change, which puts South Carolina first in the presidential nomination process, while also adhering to state law.
Statute 43.4 in Iowa requires Democrats and Republicans to hold their presidential nominating process before any other state and before the last Tuesday in Feb.
Cerro Gordo County Democrats Chair JoAnn Hardy said the state party expects to meet with the DNC early next year to discuss the new change.
Hardy said she is worried the DNC's move will put rural concerns in the backseat of the party's policy platform.
"It has been great for the Iowa economy and all of the national press follows the candidates into the state and they rent hotels, they rent food and they rent cars. It has been great for the Iowa economy and for highlighting our issues and for getting Iowa on the national stage," Hardy said.
Iowa Democrats Chair Ross Willburn released a statement regarding the DNC's move:
“Small rural states like Iowa must have a voice in our Presidential nominating process. Democrats cannot forget about entire groups of voters in the heart of the midwest without doing significant damage to the party for a generation. I’m proud of the commitment Iowa Democrats have made to advancing diverse Presidential candidates over the years.
It’s disappointing to see a characterization of caucuses that does not reflect the historic reforms that we proposed. The new Iowa Caucuses will be a simplified vote-by-mail process that increases accessibility and grows our Party.
Iowa does not have the luxury of conducting a state-run primary, nor are Iowa Republicans likely to support legislation that would establish one. Our state law requires us to hold a caucus before the last Tuesday in February, and before any other contest.
When we submit our delegate selection plan to the Rules and Bylaws Committee early next year, we will adhere to the State of Iowa’s legal requirements, and address compliance with DNC rules in subsequent meetings and hearings.”
The DNC will still need to hold a full vote on the changes made to the presidential nominating calendar, which will take place in early 2023.