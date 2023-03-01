Iowa DCI assisting in investigation after Cerro Gordo Co. Jail inmate death

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Iowa DCI is assisting following an inmate death at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
Authorities said inmate Lamar Anderson was found unresponsive in his cell on Feb. 21. Life-saving measures were initiated and Anderson was taken to the hospital where he later died.
“The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to conduct an independent investigation into Anderson’s death. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has performed an autopsy. Results of the autopsy are pending toxicology. The investigation is on-going,” the Iowa DCI said.