Iowa could be looking at its biggest pheasant season in years

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state’s pheasant population made a big comeback in 2023.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the August pheasant survey had the highest statewide counts since 2015. The statewide average was nearly 23 birds per route, a 15 percent increase over August 2022.
“The bird counts were better than we thought in northwest and northeastern Iowa. The population in northeast is the highest that region has seen in 24 years,” says Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife research biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
With those numbers, and if hunters turn out like they have the past few years, Bogenshutz says Iowa’s pheasant harvest could be around 400,000 roosters.
“We haven’t had too many years since 2012 that areas were considered excellent, but there are some swaths of counties listed as excellent in northwest and north central Iowa – and over half of the state is considered fair to excellent,” says Bogenschutz.
Weather is a big factor influencing Iowa pheasant population and the DNR says this uptick followed a normal winter and dry spring.
The full report is available at www.iowadnr.gov/pheasantsurvey. The annual August roadside survey has been collecting data on Iowa’s upland game populations since 1962 and counts bobwhite quail, gray partridge, and cottontail rabbits as well.
“The partridge population is up significantly with excellent counts coming from north central and northwest regions, and decent counts in parts of the east central region,” says Bogenschutz.
Iowa’s Youth pheasant season is October 21-22
Pheasant season is October 28-January 10, 2024
Quail season is October 28-January 31, 2024
Rabbit season is September 2-February 28, 2024
Partridge season is October 14-January 31, 2024