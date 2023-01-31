 Skip to main content
Iowa company recalls 2.5 million pounds of meat and poultry over contamination fears

  Updated
WASHINGTON DC – An Iowa company is recalling over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products.

Fort Madison-based Conagra Brands Inc. says a packaging defect may cause the food to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.  The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says approximately 2,581,816 pounds of meat and poultry products were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023.

The following products are included in the recall:

ARMOUR STAR CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE

ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE

ARMOUR STAR POTTED MEAT

ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL

ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE BARBECUE FLAVORED

ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE BOURBON BBQFLAVORED SAUCE

ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE JALAPENO

ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGES CHICKEN

GOYA VIENNA SAUSAGE

GRACE CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE

GREAT VALUE VIENNA SAUSAGE

HARGIS HOUSE POTTED MEAT

HARGIS HOUSE VIENNA SAUSAGE

HEREFORD CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE

KROGER VIENNA SAUSAGES

PRAIRIE BELT VIENNA SAUSAGE

VALRICO CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P4247” on the product cans.  These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse.  An investigation determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans.  Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.  These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.  Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

For more information about this recall, click here.