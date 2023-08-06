 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa Character Award given to Mason City youth

  • Updated
  • 0
Salvador award Aug 6 2023

Photo courtesy of the Iowa Character Awards.

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Mason City youth was honored at the 2023 Iowa Character Awards.

Salvador Montes-Clausen received the Youth Citizen of Character Award at the awards ceremony hosted by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University.  The Iowa Character Awards says Montes-Clausen has been actively involved in local community efforts to bolster inclusion, equality, and diversity since elementary school, delivering many public speeches about his experiences and vision for a better, kinder world.  At just 11 years old, Salvador was involved in local activism by advocating for the removal of his school district’s use of Mohawk as a mascot and school name.

The Ray Center annually recognizes Iowans who show the Six Pillars of CHARACTER COUNTS!: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship. Since 2005, the organization has recognized more than 200 Iowans for showing good character.

Awards were also presented to 10 other individuals and groups.

Tags

Recommended for you