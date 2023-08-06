Iowa Character Award given to Mason City youth

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Mason City youth was honored at the 2023 Iowa Character Awards.
Salvador Montes-Clausen received the Youth Citizen of Character Award at the awards ceremony hosted by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University. The Iowa Character Awards says Montes-Clausen has been actively involved in local community efforts to bolster inclusion, equality, and diversity since elementary school, delivering many public speeches about his experiences and vision for a better, kinder world. At just 11 years old, Salvador was involved in local activism by advocating for the removal of his school district’s use of Mohawk as a mascot and school name.
The Ray Center annually recognizes Iowans who show the Six Pillars of CHARACTER COUNTS!: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship. Since 2005, the organization has recognized more than 200 Iowans for showing good character.
Awards were also presented to 10 other individuals and groups.