Iowa businesses banding together to fight human trafficking

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's an issue found in virtually every community across the country, and is often hidden in the shadows.
The U.S. State Department estimates between 14,000-17,000 people are trafficked into the country each year, and can affect anyone, male or female, adult or child. In addition, people can be trafficked within their own state, country or internationally.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging businesses and organizations to band together to fight human trafficking through the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking initiative, or IBAT. Launching this past February, IBAT aims to recognize and educate businesses and the public on how serious the problem is, and to get victims much needed help.
Speaking to a group of Mason City leaders Thursday morning, Pate says human trafficking is an issue that needs to be stopped immediately.
"Trafficking, to me, is the modern day slavery. It is. Whether its for sex or labor in general, it's wrong. We need to step up."
