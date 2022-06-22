Iowa Board of Regents proposing tuition increase

MASON CITY, Iowa - Going to school at one of Iowa's three public universities could get a tad more expensive.
On Monday, the Iowa Board of Regents met to discuss raising tuition at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and the University of North Iowa by 4.25% each beginning next school year.
While the community college system is not part of the regent system, beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, NIACC's credit hour cost will increase by 4.4%, while fees will not change. Despite the increase, President Dr. Steve Schulz says the school remains an affordable option. He's seen an increase in enrollment after trending down for the last few years due to the pandemic. But is the Board of Regents' proposal behind the uptick?
"That's not all directly related to the increase that the Regents are taking on, but overall costs may play a role in that. I'd like to think it's because our admissions and marketing team and the product we have to sell is starting to resonate more with students and families."
In addition, interest and awarding of scholarships is on the rise.
"We passed $1.8 million in scholarship dollars. Even though we raised that number, we continue to address the cost on the foundational scholarship side."
Earlier this month, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved a tuition raise for most undergraduates at the Rochester and Twin Cities campuses by 3.5%, while undergrad students in Duluth, Morris and Crookston will see tuition rise by just under 2%.