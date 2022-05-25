Iowa blood headed to Texas after school shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Blood products are being sent from Iowa to Texas after Tuesday’s school massacre.
LiveServe Blood Center says it is acting as part of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC), a group of more than 35 blood centers across the country committed to collecting extra blood units on a rotating, on-call schedule. Those extra blood products are held in reserve for emergency situations like the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.
“In order to support the needs of patients in areas impacted by emergency situations and ensure our local medical partners’ needs are met, we will need to see an increase in blood donors in the coming days and weeks,” says Danielle West, Director of PR and Marketing at LifeServe Blood Center. “Our mission is to save lives locally, but in times of national crisis our donors are eager to help. Being a member of BERC creates that opportunity. If local donors want to help, we ask that you donate as soon as you can.”
LifeServe Blood Center is the sole supplier of blood products to 129 hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.