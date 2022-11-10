Iowa bans live bird exhibitions again over fear of bird flu

DES MOINES, Iowa –All live exhibitions of birds at fairs and other events have been cancelled by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS).
The order goes into effect immediately and order also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets, and exotic sales. IDALS says it is trying to combat the continued threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
The ban will be in place for at least 30 days and will remain in place until 30 days has passed without a confirmation of a new infection of HPAI in domestic poultry in Iowa.
A similar order was put into place on March 23 and was lifted on June 3.
IDALS says commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be immediately reported to state or federal officials.
If poultry producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available at iowaagriculture.gov/biosecurity.
Signs of HPAI include:
• Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
• Lethargy and lack of energy and appetite
• Decrease in egg production
• Soft- or thin-shelled or misshapen eggs
• Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
• Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
• Difficulty breathing
• Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
• Stumbling or falling down
• Diarrhea