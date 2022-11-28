Iowa Attorney General urges caution on Giving Tuesday

Weather Alert

...Snow and A Glazing of Ice Expected Tuesday... .A winter storm will bring a mixture of snow and light freezing precipitation accompanied by stronger northwest winds during the morning and into the evening Tuesday. Blowing snow and hazardous travel is anticipated; especially over northern and northwest Iowa. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and windy conditions will result in blowing snow during the day northwest and north. Bitter wind chills will arrive by the early Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Most vehicle crashes occur in lighter amounts of snow and ice. Plan on extra time to reach your destination safely Tuesday into Wednesday morning. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&