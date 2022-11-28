Iowa Attorney General urges caution on Giving Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Attorney General Tom Miller is encouraging Iowans to be careful is they plan to donate on Giving Tuesday,
Designated as the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, it has become a popular time for many to make charitable contributions to local and national organizations, charities, and causes. The Giving Tuesday organization reported 35 million adults contributed $2.7 billion in 2021.
“Making donations and charitable contributions is a tradition for many Iowans during the holiday season,” says Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. “Yet, scammers are often waiting to take advantage of this generosity. We encourage consumers to continue giving, but to do their research first.”
In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission received 9,270 complaints for charitable solicitations, an increase from the 4,843 received in 2020.
Miller says if you’re planning to donate:
- Know where you're giving. When determining what kind of charity or cause you’d like to contribute to this season, spend some time researching the organization.
- Search the organization's name along with words or phrases like, “complaint,” “scam,” or “review” to see what others have said about the charity.
- Check that the organization you’ve chosen is registered. Many states require charitable organizations to register their business each year.
And Miller says people should be prepared to receive a wave of donation requests on Tuesday. He says:
- Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation.
- Don’t trust your caller ID. Technology makes it easy for scammers to fake caller ID information.
- If the fundraiser says you already pledged, stop and check. They may be lying.
- Listen carefully to the name of the charity, write it down, and then research it before you give.
- Don’t donate with a wire transfer or gift card.
If you believe you’ve been scammed or you suspect a charity is acting fraudulently, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. To file a complaint, go here or call 515-281-5926 in Des Moines area or 888-777-4590 outside the Des Moines area.