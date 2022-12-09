Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller honored with new national award

WASHINGTON, DC – A new award from the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) has been named in part after longtime Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.
The first Miller-Wasden Unity Award was presented to Miller and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden at NAAG’s annual Capital Forum event.
“This is such a great honor, and doubly so to share it with my best friend among AGs,” says Miller.
The award is mean to honor Attorneys General who exemplify service and commitment to civility and bipartisanship.
“Our politics aren’t the same, but we have the same heart,” says Wasden.
NAAG is a nonpartisan association that facilitates interaction, training, and other efforts among the 56 state and territory attorneys general.