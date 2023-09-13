Iowa Attorney General sues over misleading door-to-door stem cell therapy

DES MOINES, Iowa – Phony door-to-door stem cell therapy treatments are the target of a lawsuit filed Wednesday by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird.
Bird is accusing Biologics Health, LLC, Summit Partners Group, LLC, Rylee Meek, and Scott Thomas of falsely advertising such therapies and making misleading claims regarding the effectiveness of their services.
“Taking advantage of Iowans suffering from health issues is illegal and dangerous,” says Attorney General Bird. “Iowans should not have to fear being ripped off for fake stem cell therapies that expose them to major health risks, such as life-threatening blood infections, blindness, and tumor formation. Our office will not stop fighting until those who prey on Iowans in need of medical treatment are held accountable.”
The lawsuit alleges that over 250 Iowans were sold fake stem cell therapies totaling more than $1 million dollars, with the average victim paying approximately $9,000 for the service. Those named in the lawsuit allegedly targeted older Iowans by selling unproven and invasive therapies that exposed them to greater potential physical and other health-related harm.
Bird says some of the misleading claims include that stem cells would “seek out” problems throughout the human body, could repair and regenerate damaged tissues, and were completely safe except for possible minor flu-like symptoms.
The defendants are charged with violations of the Consumer Fraud Act and regulations involving door-to-door sale transactions. The lawsuit also seeks to reimburse all Iowans who paid for the therapies, a court order permanently blocking the fraudulent activity in Iowa, and award civil penalties, attorney fees, and costs.