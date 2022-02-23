Iowa Attorney General joins call for national rule against criminal impersonation

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s Tom Miller has joined 48 other state attorneys general is asking the Federal Trade Commission to adopt a national rule targeting impersonation crimes.
“Each year, our office receives hundreds of complaints from Iowans who have been the targets of scammers impersonating government officials, agencies, family members, and others,” says Miller. “But these complaints are just the tip of the iceberg, as we know that thousands of these scams go unreported because victims are unaware of the scam or embarrassed that they lost money and personal information to a fraudster. I urge the FTC to do something about these prevalent cons.”
Miller says a national standard outlawing impersonation crimes should:
- Deter bad actors and reduce consumer harm
- Provide needed clarity on what conduct constitutes impersonation, since government and business impersonation scams can range from overt pretense to misleading subtlety
- Deprive bad actors of the excuse that they were allegedly not aware their activities were illegal in some jurisdictions as opposed to others
- Provide more opportunities for the states to collaborate with the FTC on multistate enforcement actions against imposter scammers
- Allow states to enforce their own standards, free of any preemption by a federal rule
To read the letter sent by the 49 attorneys general, click here.