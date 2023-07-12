Iowa athletic history joins the butter cow at the 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – The iconic butter cow at the Iowa State Fair will have some hall of fame neighbors in 2023.
Organizers say long time Iowa State Fair butter sculptor Sarah Pratt, along with her apprentices Hannah and Grace, will meticulously sculpt the likenesses of Jack Trice, Kurt Warner and Caitlin Clark.
Jack Trice was Iowa State University’s (ISU) first African American athlete and 2023 commemorates his untimely death during a football game in 1923. ISU says his life and legacy have been an inspiration and 100-year commemoration programs include "I Will" Action Grants, a University museum exhibition and the creation of Jack Trice Way as a part his namesake stadium on the Iowa State University campus. The first Iowa State Fair butter cow was sculpted just 12 years before Jack Trice played football and ran track for Iowa State.
Kurt Warner is the only person to be inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Arena Hall of Fame. Warner graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1993 and was named the Gateway Conference's Offensive Player of the Year. He spent some time working for local grocer Hy-Vee before going to play for the Iowa Barnstormers, the Amsterdam Admirals and then the St. Louis Rams, the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals.
Caitlin Clark, University of Iowa women's basketball player, was named 2023 consensus National Player of the Year, Academic All American and Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year. Clark, a senior from West Des Moines, attended Dowling Catholic High School. She is the first player in Division 1 women's basketball history to record more than 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season.
The butter cow, along with butter versions of Caitlin Clark, Kurt Warner and Jack Trice, will be featured in the John Deere Agriculture Building 9 am to 8 pm during the Best Days Ever at the Iowa State Fair, August 10-20.