Iowa airports receiving American Rescue Plan Act money

MASON CITY, Iowa - Airports in Iowa are getting a nice chunk of change thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.
The state is receiving $100 million that will be split evenly among the Iowa's 8 commercial airports, including Mason City's. The airport plans to use that money to finish up a hangar expansion project, with separate funding for the planned terminal modernization project coming from the CARES Act.
Catarino Martinez co-owns Avion Azul, the restaurant located in the terminal. With the restaurant staying quite busy since opening this past September, he's hopeful they will be part of the airport's future plans.
"We need more space dining space wise and kitchen size wise, and it's hard to do it in this area. It's hard to expand east or south wise because then you run into the parking lot or the monument."
Additionally $90 million will be distributed based on 2019 passenger traffic numbers, about 2.2 million passengers and 142 million lbs. of cargo.