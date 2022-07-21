Iowa AG sounds alarm about flood of deadly fentanyl invading the state

“We know that many of the overdose deaths are accidental, often because people are unaware they’ve ingested a dose of fentanyl,” says Miller. “We have tools available that could reduce these deaths, but we must first change Iowa’s laws.”
Miller is urging new state laws be passed that would:
- Legalize fentanyl test strips. These are small strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl in pills, powder, or injectables. Under Iowa Code 124.414, the strips are considered drug paraphernalia and are illegal. Several states, including Wisconsin and Georgia, have recently decriminalized the test strips.
- Increase access to naloxone. The drug, also known by the trademarked name Narcan, can reverse overdoses and prevent death. Iowa pharmacists can dispense naloxone without a prescription to Iowans but healthcare providers say that Iowans may be unwilling to obtain naloxone through pharmacies because of fear and stigma. Miller supports a bill allowing “entities in position to assist” — such as nonprofits, businesses, or other organizations — to apply to the state to receive a supply of naloxone to distribute to the public.
Miller says he also plans to propose ideas to lawmakers on how they can use money from settlements his office has secured from major opioid manufacturers and distributors. The settlement funds must be used in ways to abate the opioid crisis, such as supporting prevention, treatment, and recovery.
In 2021, 258 Iowans died of opioid overdoses, an increase of 21% over 2020, according to preliminary data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. About 83% of those deaths involved fentanyl or other synthetic narcotics.
“The stories are tragic,” says Miller. “Iowans are being poisoned.”