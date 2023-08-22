Iowa AG cuts deal with tobacco companies to resolve multi-million dollar dispute

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird says the state is getting a lot more money thanks to a settlement she reached with tobacco manufacturers.
Brenna says Iowa will receive extra payments of more than $171 million over six years. The settlement resolves a long-standing dispute between the State and tobacco manufacturers over their annual payments to the State under the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. Iowa was one of only nine states that were still litigating this dispute in slow-moving and massive arbitration proceedings
“It was time to stop wasting public resources on a never-ending fight that only benefits the lawyers,” says Attorney General Bird. “This is a good deal for Iowa taxpayers, getting us the $136 million we are owed now instead of staying tied up in litigation for decades.”
The State of Iowa will now get approximately $136 million in additional payments in April 2024 and the remaining amounts annually from 2025 to 2029.
Under Iowa law, 78% of these payments will be used to pay down the State’s debt to bondholders and the remaining will be deposited in the State Treasury's Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.
Before this deal, Iowa and other states had still been fighting over the annual payment amounts from over 18 years ago and had not been paid any of those disputed amounts. Iowa now joins 37 other States that have already entered into the settlement.