Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Iowa AG cuts deal with tobacco companies to resolve multi-million dollar dispute

  • 0
Brenna Bird

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird says the state is getting a lot more money thanks to a settlement she reached with tobacco manufacturers.

Brenna says Iowa will receive extra payments of more than $171 million over six years.  The settlement resolves a long-standing dispute between the State and tobacco manufacturers over their annual payments to the State under the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.  Iowa was one of only nine states that were still litigating this dispute in slow-moving and massive arbitration proceedings

“It was time to stop wasting public resources on a never-ending fight that only benefits the lawyers,” says Attorney General Bird.  “This is a good deal for Iowa taxpayers, getting us the $136 million we are owed now instead of staying tied up in litigation for decades.”

The State of Iowa will now get approximately $136 million in additional payments in April 2024 and the remaining amounts annually from 2025 to 2029.

Under Iowa law, 78% of these payments will be used to pay down the State’s debt to bondholders and the remaining will be deposited in the State Treasury's Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund. 

Before this deal, Iowa and other states had still been fighting over the annual payment amounts from over 18 years ago and had not been paid any of those disputed amounts.  Iowa now joins 37 other States that have already entered into the settlement.

