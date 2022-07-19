Investigators: Fire that destroyed a Dodge Center home started on the deck

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – Investigators say a fire that destroyed a Dodge Center home started in a deck area where people had been smoking.
The fire broke out Monday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of 3rd Street SE. Dodge County sheriff’s deputies say they arrived to see lots of heavy black smoke from the roof and back of the home and neighbors trying to put out the fire with garden hoses.
Deputies say they didn’t know if anyone was in the home, for they kicked open the front door. The only ones in the home were a dog and four cats, who were all rescued. The cats were administered oxygen in the Dodge Center Ambulance.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the owner of the home and his brother said they had been smoking on the deck during lunch before returning to work.
The Dodge Center Fire Department, Kasson Fire Department, and State Fire Marshal’s Office all responded to this fire. The Red Cross says it is assisting the two brothers.