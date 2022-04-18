Investigation underway into video recording in North Iowa school locker room

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa – A Winnebago County school district is investigating a possible video recording in a student locker room.
The North Iowa Community School District sent a message to parents about an “allegedly recorded video of other students while in our locker room facilities.” Superintendent Joe Erickson says the recording was apparently done by other students. Erickson says law enforcement has interviewed the students allegedly responsible for the recording and the known victims are being offered support.
In his message to parents, Erickson said “Unfortunately, as this is a matter of student discipline, I am unable to provide additional information at this time. However, what I can tell you is that student safety is our top priority at North Iowa Community School District. We thoroughly investigate any and all reports that raise concern about the wellbeing of our students or faculty and this incident is no different. Finally, I want to apologize for any anxiety this may have caused. We have a district full of great students who positively represent our district each and every day. We appreciate the community’s grace as we work through this challenging situation.”