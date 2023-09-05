Investigation underway into gunfire outside Graham Arena in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Gunfire was reported Saturday night at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
The Rochester Police Department says a fight broke out outside Graham Arena while several quinceanera parties were going on. Witnesses say the fight led to three gunshots around 10 pm. Investigators say no shell casings were found at the scene but there was a bullet hole through a radiator. No injuries are reported.
Police say the fight involved people ranging from 15 to 20 years old and there was apparently one shooter. Those involved left the area when officers arrived.
No arrests have been made at this time.