Investigation that began in Nebraska leads to arrest of a man in North Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa – A Mason City man has been arrested for burglaries in Nebraska and is suspected in more burglaries in Iowa and Minnesota.
Law enforcement agencies from all three states executed a search warrant Tuesday at the home of Shawn Boger, 33, and took him into custody.
The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska says a co-op and bar and grill in Unadilla were burglarized on August 23, with money and a pickup truck being stolen. Investigators say the truck was later found in Cass County, Iowa, and video surveillance suggested the Otoe County burglaries were related to multiple burglaries in Cass County on August 16.
Law enforcement says several individuals were identified as suspects, including Boger, and search warrants from both Otoe County and Kossuth County, Iowa, were filed for Boger’s Mason City residence.
After his arrest, Boger was booked into the Kossuth County Jail on several charges and faces extradition to Nebraska at a later date.
The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.