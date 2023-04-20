Investigation into theft of 10 firearms sends Austin man to prison, woman gets probation

AUSTIN, Minn. – The theft of 10 firearms has resulted in one person going to prison and another getting probation.
The Austin Police Department says a home in the 900 block of 6th Avenue NW was burglarized on January 28, 2022. The victim said 10 firearms, including pistols, shotguns, and rifles, were stolen from his home, along with a compound bow, a nail gun, and an oscillating tool. The victim told officers that April Taylor Arends, 28 of Austin, has recently moved out of the home and was the only other person who knew the location of the firearms.
On March 2, 2022, Austin police were called to Walmart on a report of two wanted individuals on the premises. Officers say the fugitives were seen making contact with Bradley Blaine Beckstead, 32 of Austin, and putting things in a rental car. Beckstead told police the car had been rented by his girlfriend, Arends.
Investigators say two stolen pistols were found in the rental car and a search of Arends’ home turned up a stolen rifle and the stolen compound bow.
Arends eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and obstructing an investigation. She was sentenced to one year of supervised probation, 40 hours of community work service, and must pay $4,950 in restitution.
Beckstead pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for 246 days already served. Court documents show Beckstead has past convictions for threats of violence, fifth-degree drug possession, fifth-degree assault, and domestic assault.