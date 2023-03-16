Internet and digital service town halls coming to North Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Public town hall meetings are scheduled across the state on digital and broadband services.
The Iowa Department of Management, Office of the Chief Information Officer says it will hold more than 50 meetings to hear from Iowans of all walks of life on how they use the internet and digital services in general. Attendees will hear a short presentation on digital services followed by a discussion with the audience on the barriers and potential solutions for full participation in the digital aspects of society.
All meetings will start at 6 pm at the designated locations and should last around 90 minutes. In north and northeast Iowa, meetings will be held:
* May 3, Charles City Public Library, 106 Milwaukee Mall,
* May 17, Cresco Public Library, 320 N Elm St, Cresco
* May 18, Decorah Public Library, 202 Winnebago St, Decorah
* May 4, North Iowa Area Community College, 500 College Dr, Mason City
For more information, email broadband@iowa.gov or visit https://ocio.iowa.gov/broadband/digital-equity.