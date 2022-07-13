Coming up tonight, the International Space Station (ISS) will be passing directly overhead around 10:28 pm. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the ISS actually orbits the earth 16 times a day or roughly every 90 minutes. This time it's a little more notable for us as it will be 90 degrees above or directly overhead. You will want to look towards the west southwest around 10:28 pm and look for a bright object rising high into the sky and setting in the east around 10:35 making it visible for us for about 7 minutes. Thankfully we'll have some clear skies to see it!
International Space Station to pass directly overhead tonight
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today