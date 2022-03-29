Interim public health director for Cerro Gordo County gets the job permanently

MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health has a new director.
The Cerro Gordo County Board of Health gave the job to Kara Vogelson on Tuesday.
“Though we received an impressive pool of candidates, Kara brings extensive experience working within the department, and a clear vision for the future,” says board of health chairperson, Jodi Draper. “We are confident we made the right decision appointing her as director of public health.”
Vogelson has been serving as interim public health director since January and spent the previous three years as deputy director of administration for CG Public health. Vogelson has a master’s degree in health care administration and a certification in public health.
CG Public Health serves over 42,000 in 10 cities and multiple townships.