Intense fire causes more than $100,000 in damage to Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A report of a burglar alarm turned out to be a raging fire Thursday night.
The Rochester Fire Department says police were called to 810 13th Street SE in Rochester around 10:40 pm for a burglar alarm but officers arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were then summoned to battle the blaze.
Crews entered to search the home to ensure no one was inside but said they encountered excessive heat and could not find the source immediately. Firefighters were then withdrawn from the structure and an exterior window was used for ventilation and water spraying until visibility in the home improved.
The Fire Department says it turned out flames had extended through a chase, a groove or channel cut into a structure to accommodate services such as pipes or cables, in the center of the home. When the fire was put out, a positive pressure fan was used to eject any smoke or toxic gasses from the building.
No one was at home at the time of the fire and no one was injured in this incident. The Rochester Fire Department says the home sustained over $100,000 in damage to the basement and main floor.
Responding to this fire were Battalion Chief 3, Engines 1, 2, 3, 5, and 16, Truck 12, and Fire Marshal 4.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance also assisted at the scene.