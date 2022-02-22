Innovation helping save on vegetable costs, and improving a high quality product

MASON CITY, Iowa - As we've all noticed, prices are up at the grocery store. Everything from milk and meat, to vegetables and snacks, have all gone up in some way. But one area tomato grower says their business model could help lower prices and still have high quality product.
At Bushel Boy Farms' greenhouses in Mason City and Owatonna, Minnesota, the company uses some innovative practices, including collecting, filtering and recycling rainwater and snow melt, pollination from bees, filtering and redirecting CO2 for plants, and letting tomatoes ripen right on the vine as long as possible before picking to maximize freshness, similar to a home garden. In addition, Bushel Boy donates tomatoes to local food pantries.
President Chuck Tryon attributes transportation costs as to why prices are up for produce. However, because of Bushel Boys' distribution territory limited to just a few surrounding states, costs are low.
"We're able to control that cost much easier by only delivering to a 2,3, at most 400 mile radius, but really focusing on Minnesota, Iowa, the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Illinois a little bit. That's how we manage those costs."
With more consumers emphasizing buying local and fresh whenever they can, Tryon says innovation is helping not only on cost, but also quality.
"We can be in these stores as early as tomorrow. Generally, it's 1-2 days from the time that we pick it so it reaches that shelf in the store. Fresh products allow us to let it ripen on the vine instead of having to ripen in trucks for weeks on end. We get that truly fresh, great tasting product."
In Mason City, Bushel Boy currently utilizes a 17-acre greenhouse, but Tryon says there is room to add two additional greenhouses in later phases.