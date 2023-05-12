 Skip to main content
Initial demolition work to start Monday on Kirk Apartments in Mason City

Kirk Fire

The Kirk Apartments on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in downtown Mason City. 

 KIMT photo

MASON CITY, Iowa – Emergency abatement work on the Kirk Apartments is now scheduled to begin Monday.

The historic building was gutted by fire on April 24 and Mason City officials say the initial demolition work is expected to take a week.  This emergency abatement is intended to protect public safety and adjacent property and to allow for the restoration of traffic to the adjacent streets. 

The public is being encouraged to stay away from the site in the 200 block of North Federal Avenue while work is going on.

City officials say the final demolition and removal of debris from the site will be completed by a contractor hired by the property owner at a later date.

