Inflation impacting food truck at Dodge County Fair

KASSON, Minn.- It's the season of food, rides, games, and inflation.
With the Dodge County Fair starting Thursday in Kasson, food truck vendors are among those being impacted by rising costs.
Most food trucks at the fair are being impacted by inflation including Toner De's. Owner Travis Schumacher says inflation has caused him to raise his prices up to two dollars.
This is the most they've gone up in 21 years. A big reason is the cost of making the food has increased quite a bit. Schumacher says frying oil is now much more expensive. But the food truck is still staying busy.
"So far because we're limited with the number of festivals we do here now this year because of the shortage of staffing, we've cut back and people are pretty well hooked on our food that we serve so we've seen some impact but not a whole lot," says Schumacher.
Toner De's would normally be at 20-25 festivals a year. Now that number is only around six because of staffing issues and increased expenses. Dodge County Fair Director Marilyn Lermon is expecting to see the fair busy this year. She predicts many people will stay closer to home for entertainment this summer because of inflation concerns.