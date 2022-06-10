Inflation dips in May but still holds at 8.3%

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics said inflation dipped in May to 8.3%, which is lower than March but still higher than 2021's cost of goods.
Gasoline, airline fares and used cars among the top three service goods that have been affected the most from inflation.
KIMT checked in with a local Med City business, Janky Gear, to find out if inflationary pressures have hit the outdoor gear store.
Owner Paige Jehnke said luckily, he store has not been hit as hard as other businesses.
"Luckily we are all used here at Janky Gear. So, all of our gear is coming in from the local community. So, it is things that are not being used. So, we kind of are not fully affected," Jehnke said.
However, Jehnke said the price of goods online, which Janky Gear bases some pricing off of, has increased.
"We do a lot of our pricing based off of other used sites like Ebay and Poshmark. So, prices have gone up a little bit there but really we are trying to make everything affordable and get it to new homes," Jehnke said.
Jehnke said as a business owner, she has noticed people cut back on spending and vacations.