Inflation causes record demand at Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's no secret food and gas prices are skyrocketing and as a result Channel One Regional Food Bank is seeing a record number of households in need.
The food bank is calling it a hunger crisis. According to director of development and communications, Jessica Sund, since January there's been a 40% increase in household visits with a majority of those increases taking place in April and May.
A year ago the food bank was seeing about 2,500-3,500 houses on average a month but this May those numbers just about doubled to a record 6,100.
Sund says that number keeps rising with many families saying inflation impacting grocery and gas prices is really eating away at their budget.
Sund says she doesn't want families to worry though saying the food bank will still be able to accommodate the increase in families but unfortunately the product choices are going to be a bit more limited.
She explained, "We've already had to make some harder choices like excluding items that aren't food related, like diapers for example. Those are really hard choices but we're really trying to prioritize staple items that are really expensive especially the high need items like milk and dairy, eggs, produce, proteins and some cook and baking supplies."
Inflation is also taking a toll on the food bank as Channel One is having to spend more on food purchases.
Sund says government commodities have decreased at about 50% since last year along with a decrease in manufacturer and retail donations.
If you're able to donate Sund says that's always welcome but if it's hard for you to give a monetary gift volunteering is also a great option.
If you want to get involved in alleviating this hunger crisis click here.