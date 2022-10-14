Inflation at 8.2% in September, interest rates expected to increase again

OWATONNA, Minn.-The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistic's Sep. consumer index report shows inflation dipped slightly but still holds at 8.2%.
All food prices increased by .8% for the second straight month, with a 12 month increase of 11.2%.
Energy prices are also beginning to increase, according to the report.
Natural gas increased by 2.9% in Sep. after rising by 3.5% in Aug.
The high mark is not good news for interest rates, which are expected to be raised yet again this year by the Federal Reserve.
The federal interest rate is currently around 3.25%.
In Owatonna, Brad Meier, the president for the chamber of commerce, said business owners are closely watching rising prices.
However, Meier said its unlikely businesses will lay off staff if the economy does take a turn for the worst.
"I have a feeling that although they need to be right sized, they are going to be looking for ways to hold on to their people, even if the economy slows down a little bit just because they know how hard it is to find good people and to keep them," Meier said.
Meier added there are options to help businesses if a recession does arrive.
"In situations like that, the biggest thing is there other opportunities in the community for our workforce. So, if they do hit a slow patch, that is the biggest thing, is what else is available in the community and we have a lot of resources either to train people or find other employment. Again, if we get to that point," Meier said.
Aside from staffing challenges, Meier said business have been economically strong in Owatonna, especially in the manufacturing industry where demand is high.
