Indigo Wind project is new sponsor of the North Iowa Fair

MASON CITY, Iowa – With a $10,000 donation, Indigo Wind has become the presenting sponsor of the North Iowa Fair.
“This is an exciting time for our Fair,” says Jade Schurtz, Vice President of the North Iowa Fair Board. “We are thrilled with the new momentum of the event and are so thankful for the support from partners like Indigo Wind. This will allow us to rekindle a tradition in our community that has existed for over 160 years.”
The Fair says this is one of the largest sponsorships they’ve received in many years.
“Indigo Wind and Apex Clean Energy are excited to be the presenting sponsor of the 2023 North Iowa Fair,” says Corey Eberling, Community Engagement Officer for Indigo Wind. “We love the new enthusiasm of the staff and board members to recreate the North Iowa Fair into a must visit summer attraction in the State of Iowa. Indigo Wind, Apex Clean Energy, and the North Iowa Fair all share the same love for our community and want to create a wonderful opportunity for our youth to showcase the hard work that has gone into their projects over the past year. And let’s not forget about the friendly competitions that are available for the young at heart individuals. The synergy here is awesome!”
Indigo Wind is a wind energy project located along Interstate 35 between in Cerro Gordo and Franklin counties. It is expected to generate up to 200 megawatts, enough energy to power up to 68,000 U.S. homes every year.
The 2023 North Iowa Fair is slated for July 19th through the 23rd at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City. Entertainment includes country act Shenandoah as the opening night concert, a new carnival midway, Sea Lion Splash show, Aussie Kingdom Kangaroos, Woody’s Barnyard Racers, and a firefighter training show. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.northiowafair.org.