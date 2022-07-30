Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota celebrates Saturday with the 'Festival of Color’

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday in Peace Plaza was the ‘The Festival of Color,’ a celebration organized by the Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota (ICAM.)
The festival is normally held in spring time. It is known as the ‘Holy Festival of Color’ in association with the Indian Cultural Temple. This year the non-profit wanted to open it up to community and make it a summer festival.
“This itself is much more, we have added the 5-K run, we have added some booths for kids activities, and we have added the music and the color splash in an open space to invite the community for a bigger event than just the colors itself,” says event organizer Sarika Pandey.
This is the first year being held in Peace Plaza, organizers hope it will give more access to whole community.
“To keep it very simple in one word - fun. Joy. We hope to bring joy to everybody, making some awareness about the festival and where it originates from, but the big goal is for people to have joy,” Pandey adds.
A start-up grant from Rochester Downtown Alliance and Destination Medical Center helped move the event forward.
ICAM hopes to raise awareness to restart their Hindi language school. The non-profit is also using this opportunity to inform people on voter registration.
Festival Of Color organizers are hoping it becomes an annual summer event.