Increased patrols over the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There will be an increase in troopers out on the road this weekend with the Fourth of July holiday.
They are looking for excessive speeding, impaired drivers, distracted drivers, and drivers without a seatbelt on.
Minnesota State Patrols’ Sgt Jesse Grabow says, “A lot of these different types of violations they're the common factors in a lot of fatal crashes and we want to do what we can to get the information out there to help keep people safe because even though we talk about the enforcement campaigns our goal is really never about the number of tickets we write or arrests we make, it's about trying to prevent that very thing.”
A piece of advice they gave is to use common sense when heading out the road and to allow for extra driving time this weekend.