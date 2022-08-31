Increased enforcement of Ted Foss Move Over Law on anniversary of his death

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement across Minnesota are shining a spotlight on the Ted Foss Move Over Law.
It may seem like a common sense driving practice to move over into another lane when you see a vehicle on the shoulder of the highway but neglecting the practice can be dangerous and may even lead to deadly accidents.
Wednesday marks the anniversary of the Corporal Ted Foss' death. He was killed by a passing vehicle on I-90 outside of Winona during a traffic stop in 2000.
A few years following his death the Ted Foss Move Over Law was passed.
It requires motorists to put a lane between themselves and an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says it's important for drivers to pay attention and remember to move over only if it's safe to do so.
Cpt. Chris Wallace said, "If it's a two lane road obviously that makes it a little more difficult but we ask them to slow down and move over as much as they can without being in the other traffic that's coming in the other direction. They definitely need to be careful and not just move into the other lane without paying attention to the other traffic around them."
Law enforcement officials say there will be an increase in enforcement of the Move over Law on Minnesota roadways.
The fine for failing to switch lanes can exceed $100.