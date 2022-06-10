Increase in the price of gas is hurting small trucking companies

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The rising cost of gas is taking a heavy toll on small trucking companies in the Med City.
Lawrence Transportation Company's Chief Operating Officer Jack Ziebarth said it costs $1,600 to fill up one, 200 gallon tank.
The full tank lasts around a day and half before another $1,600 has to be shelled out for a refill.
Ziebarth said there is some relief in the form of fuel surcharge, which is a contract between a shipper and carrier that compensates drivers for a certain amount of miles driven.
"That usually has a two to four week lag. So, we absorb all of the costs for a month, which can depend on cash flow, profitability until it catches up and the only time you really win with fuel surcharges is when prices go down. The lag starts to catch up and the fuel is lower before the fuel surcharge starts to catch up with it," Ziebarth said.
Ziebarth said he understands costs will not fade overnight, however he wishes the price of gas would remain at a stable rate, rather than sharp increases.